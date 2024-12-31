Antagolist

Antagolist

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Chris's avatar
Chris
Feb 8, 2025

very relatable, also more than a week into February in many ways. Thank you for writing this. C.

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1 reply by Miranda Vidak
Dana K.'s avatar
Dana K.
Jan 2, 2025

Every word hits home—I feel this.

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1 reply by Miranda Vidak
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