Antagolist

Antagolist

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Chris Dixon's avatar
Chris Dixon
Feb 12

I think that’s awesome, Miranda. I, too, have been feeling completely black pilled lately. The release of the Epstein files, and seeing the depth and scale of depravity by everyone running the entire world, has been almost too much for my system to handle — on top of these past two-plus years of genocide, and then the brutality of ICE on our own streets.

I agree, countering the world’s darkness with love and joy IS another form of resistance. I never thought of that. For me, it’s my music. I’m a musician and songwriter. That’s my therapy. That’s my joy… my escape. We all need something to keep us sane — and happy — in such dark times.

It was nice to read this.

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