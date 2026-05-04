Antagolist

Antagolist

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Chris Dixon's avatar
Chris Dixon
May 4

This is an important issue that I really believe so many of us in this human rights community are struggling with. I know I’ve been. It is the price to pay for the awakening that we experience — for the social awareness that we have.

Funny enough, I’ve just started working on my next piece that discusses this same topic — how I try to maintain my sanity these days while operating in these spaces.

You are not alone, and that’s the important takeaway. We are a community. We have each other — like minded individuals all on the same mission — and all struggling with the same emotions. Small comfort, yes. But it’s something.

Stay strong. As negative as I can get, and I can go to some very dark places, I do truly believe we will get through all of this. I have to. 👊🏻

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1 reply by Miranda Vidak
Paul Jannuzzi's avatar
Paul Jannuzzi
May 4

Like Willie Nelson says, anger over things we cannot change only makes us sick. You can't give them that, too.

Consider yourself part of the American Underground and take care of yourself.

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1 reply by Miranda Vidak
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