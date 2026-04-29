Jack Schlossberg for Vogue

I wasn’t planning on giving Jack Schlossberg an entire article; I already covered his performance on the I’ve Had It Podcast last week on my Instagram, where nearly 952 people chimed in on his verbal gymnastics about Israel’s war crimes.

But clips of his views — revealing exactly how he plans to govern, if elected —keep resurfacing on social media, and this is another one I want to immortalize on Antagolist, in case he wins, God forbid. We’ll be seeing a lot more of him, I’m sure, and the receipts need to live somewhere.

This was during the ‘No Kings’ protest in New York, and where do I even begin with his rodent voice + boomer politics? Jack says, “We’ve got to get the money out of politics; I do not have a super PAC, or a corporate PAC,” while shilling for Israel before he’s even won the office. Those who don’t do it for the money but for the love of the apartheid game are even more nauseating.

How is this guy so bad at this?

“We will never have no kings as long as billionaires can buy elections.”

Can you see free Palestine, Jack?

“What? I’m not going to say it.”

Wait, why can’t you say Free Palestine?

“Because th th (stutters) that’s not what we’re here for, I’m here for no kings.”

Can you say fuck Israel?

No way, dude, I'm Jewish.

Do you like Zionism?

“We’re not talking about that right now.”

The interviewer demolished him in under 30 seconds. Iconic, to watch, truly.

I had hopes for this guy — not high hopes, but hopes. Given his family was (give or take one black sheep here and there) historically on the right side of — I won’t say things, but that one big thing we need our politicians to be on the right side of —alas, no.

I wasn’t that shocked with his performance on I’ve Had It, as I already heard him give the same “offensive/defensive” spiel about Iron Dome at some conference. And last August, when Chuck Schumer tweeted the following, it was pretty clear what we were getting here. Nothing, in short. We get nothing.

Per ABC, a Senate Majority AIPAC cheerLeader Chuck Schumer, appointed the only grandson of former President John F Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg, to the America 250 Commission, “in an effort to push back against President Donald Trump.”

This is quite literally the only play Democrats have, no substantive policy — just one constant play: “we’re not Trump.” They absolutely refuse to listen to their base or come up with an actual strategy that would remove the fascists in power. We are not as bad as them is not policy, it’s a lazy effort play for the same oligarchs and Zionist masters.

“We know that Donald Trump will try to aggrandize the whole thing and make it part of him and his ego,” Schumer said in a video beside Schlossberg. “There’s no better person to push back on that than you, Jack, and I know you will be there and make sure that when we celebrate our 250th birthday, we remember that America is a nation of justice, equal justice, of unity, e pluribus unum, of treating everybody with dignity.”

Barf.

I’ve Had It.

On Jennifer Welch’s Podcast, Jack was asked if he’s against more aid to Israel, offensive or defensive, and his response was:

“I do draw a distinction there, and I do think that the US should continue, I would continue funding the Iron Dome in Israel. US and Israel, I hope for a better relationship in the future, and I think that we can get there. They are our historic ally. I’m not trying to understate the atrocities, the loss of life, and the fact that the situation there is terrible, but I do think that the US shouldn’t fully abandon its ally and should continue funding the Iron Dome.”

When asked if he thinks what Israel is committing are war crimes, he said:

“I would let a court determine that. What I think is, it’s a murderous regime, and it’s not making Israelis safer, in my opinion, or American Jews safer. And I take very seriously, you know, the district I’m running in is the most Jewish district in the country. I have two grandfathers, one was the president of the US, the other was the president of his temple uptown. And so I take the concerns of people here, anti-semitism on the rise, and the importance of Israel as a homeland for the Jewish people, I take it really seriously. I’ve met so many, especially now running the campaign, people who — it’s very important to them, and to the world, to have a Jewish state that doesn’t disappear and isn’t constantly under threat. If you were to full scale abandon the Iron Dome program, I do believe you invite attack. I do believe you invite a wider attack that draws the US even further into a war in the region. And it is a nuanced position, but in short, I do not support this war. I would vote against funding this war.”

Jennifer tried, she really tried to lead him out of the pit, but that Zionist upbringing is harder than any sense or logic:

“Do I think that I would remain voting to continue Iron Dome funding because of what I think would happen if we didn’t? Yes.”

Democrats remain unwilling to change course or listen to their base. We do not want another candidate more concerned with footing the bill for Israel while Americans struggle. He talks about Israel’s safety even when confronted with the IDF sniping children in the head - he’s clearly not his grandfather, nor even his uncle.

We won’t vote for anyone who refuses to condemn Israel’s war crimes. They can fund their own Iron Dome. Arguing that tired “I’m for defensive weapons, not offensive” tells us exactly how he’ll govern: shilling for Israel by pretending there’s a moral distinction while they wipe their neighbors from the face of the earth. Defensive aid allows Israel to be offensive.

Jack is running on being a Kennedy. That’s it. He has no substance, no personality, no youthful perspective, no generational awareness in his politics; he has nothing. His pro-Israel stance is a non-starter.

“We’re not talking about that right now,” Jack says on the streets of New York, when asked about freeing Palestine from its oppressors.

Oh no, we’re definitely talking about that right now, Jack. In fact, it’s all we’ll be talking about for a long, long time. Well into your election.

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