Antagolist

Antagolist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Siobhan's avatar
Siobhan
Apr 29

we don’t want zionists, we want candidates who know the difference between their nationality and their religion. Get out of the race.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Miranda Vidak
Edge Notes's avatar
Edge Notes
Apr 29

JDVance said fuck the pope, and he's 'Catholic.'

Reply
Share
2 replies by Miranda Vidak and others
6 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Miranda Vidak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.