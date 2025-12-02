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Antagolist

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Adam
Dec 21, 2025

The handful of times I've had capacity to really rest with your writing, Miranda - it's like I get to finally grieve something so fundamental, so ever-present that never quite got named well... until you spoke to its essence. It's so, so helpful. Comforting and fortifying.

Thank you, especially, for that. And -

Bless Tiberius for this.

"The idols of yesterday are dead. They committed suicide on the alter of their own indifference. This creates a space for a new wave of people to step up and speak out more strongly than ever before — which many on both the right and left are doing."

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