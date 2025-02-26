Nothing like waking up to find Western philosophy’s finest relics tastefully scattered across the ruins of Gaza—courtesy of artificial intelligence—right there on your screen. Golden statues, cash raining from the sky, gluttony—nothing says civilization like dropping symbols of excess onto the ground zero of a genocide you funded and committed.

That video.

Trump shared this AI-generated art piece, but you just know a Zionist made it. They tag-teamed this one. Just as they tag-teamed the genocide.

Caitlin Johnstone summed up this collaboration from hell in the simplest, yet winning words:

“This video is simultaneously the most American thing that has ever happened and the most Israeli thing that has ever happened.”

And she expands:

“Fake. Gaudy. Sociopathic. Genocidal. Emblematic of all the ugliest values that both dystopian civilizations have come to embody.”

If we had paid any attention to what has happened over the past 16 months, you'd know this AI music video embodies the entire premise of Zionism. Flaunting. Laughing on top of dead bodies. Disrespecting other cultures, religions, customs.

They’ve spent the entirety of the genocide they imposed filming videos of themselves mocking the Palestinian people’s lack of water, food, electricity, and basic human needs. Look at what we have! And yet they try to steal everything from the people they claim have nothing.

This constant need to flaunt what we have and you don’t, and who supports us and not you, this overwhelming drive to be superior, is the clearest proof of the very supremacy they’re desperately trying to convince you they don’t have.

This video is their finest display yet—gold, cash, the shiny Riviera, gluttony—all artificially dropped into the ruins of Gaza; the poorest people on Earth, who overcame a century of billion-dollar hasbara and won over the entire world with more heart than all the gold in existence ever could.

The world can’t be deceived anymore.

Have you ever seen people who have nothing yet have absolutely everything? Take a look at Gaza. Take a look at those people who just survived a genocide that’s probably coming their way again—decorating the debris with graffiti, art, flowers, and balloons for the upcoming Ramadan. Happy. Content. Kind. Loved by their community.

And Israel? Israel has everything, but really, it has nothing. They have machines, drones, and hi-tech weaponry, yet their whole lives are dedicated to “explaining Israel”. What a sad life, your entire existence being in the service of a biblical derangement that kills people on both sides of the aisle.

I often wonder—do any Israelis ever ask themselves why Israel always needs to be explained? I’m Croatian, and I’ve never had to explain Croatia to anyone. If anyone from my government, or my teachers, or my parents would tell me to do it, the first thing I would ask would be: Why? What have you done? Why would something righteous need an explanation?

I know that video made you nauseated. But an American-Israeli tandem flaunting their depravity serves as a reminder to all of us appalled by their orgies on top of Palestinian bodies. It’s good to see them for what they are, in all their glory. We knew it, but having a visual of this depravity only reaffirms our steadfastness to fix this world and reject the one the video suggests could be.

Caitlin again came up with the collection of words that need a literary award:

“It doesn’t get any more American than this, and it doesn’t get any more Israeli. This soulless, artless, conscienceless expression of egotistic masturbation lubricated with the blood of dead children is the empire at its most honest. This is the very best this globe-dominating power structure has to offer our world.”

I mean, what artistry—read these words again:

This soulless, artless, conscienceless expression of egotistic masturbation lubricated with the blood of dead children is the empire at its most honest.

Yesterday, I spoke to some people who voted for Trump, and the first thing they told me was: “Omg, did you see that video?”. And continued, “This is the most appealing, nauseated thing I have ever seen, and the detail—men in beards, dressed as women, twerking—why are they disrespecting and mocking Muslim culture and religion”—I did not vote for this.

I know what you’re thinking right now. Boo hoo, let’s give them an award for expressing some humane thoughts, I get it. I get your emotion. But please stay focused on the main thing, the premise, the foundation of what created this carnage in the Middle East. A decades-long project of gaslighting you into hating Muslims and Arabs—invented by Israel, executed by the entire West.

This is why all the wars are allowed to happen. This is why America and the West are justified to terrorize the world for their financial gain.

To have these myths debunked is to start healing this world, and if the staunchest right-wing supporters of Trump get appalled with that video and call me to tell me about men twerking naked being an insult to the Muslim religion—people, we are healing this world.

More and more people are waking up to the West’s depravity, while gaining a deeper appreciation for the richness of other cultures—their traditions, values, and hospitality. The West’s hegemony isn’t just collapsing politically; it’s losing its grip on our minds and hearts. Are you the same person you were 16 months ago? I’m not. Do you still care about the same things you did back then? I don’t. And isn’t your life fuller now, surrounded by thoughtful, compassionate people you’ve connected with while witnessing a genocide unfold in real time?

The battle is here, between the two worlds laid before you.

Caitlin:

“This entire civilization is diseased. Not just the United States and Israel but every nation on earth that is subject to the metastases of their cancerous influence. They’re making us all dumber, sicker, nastier, crueler. Less creative. Less artful. Less caring. Less insightful. They are poisoning our minds and turning our hearts into shit.”

Don’t you see it? This abomination of a video, shared by the sitting American president, lays out exactly what you’re fighting against. They showed you gold statues standing in the ruins their bombs created, cash raining down on bodies buried beneath the rubble, and Elon Musk gorging himself at ground zero of a famine that has claimed lives just as their bombs did. They showed you just how out of touch—and out of mind—they truly are.

I’ll repeat this for you: “This entire civilization is diseased. Not just the United States and Israel but every nation on earth that is subject to the metastases of their cancerous influence. They’re making us all dumber, sicker, nastier, crueler. Less creative. Less artful. Less caring. Less insightful. They are poisoning our minds and turning our hearts into shit.”

This video clearly shows you the worlds that clash here. A white savior complex, bringing cash, gold, and orgies of excess to the poorest land on Earth, right? But why do the richest people on Earth covet this small, poor land?

“A country that has a GDP per capita 20 times that of its neighbor and is backed by the world’s richest country and an endless array of billionaires and tycoons cannot stop stealing from its poor neighbor and cannot stop destroying the little livelihood and success its neighbor has.”

“It cannot stop burning its neighbor’s olive trees, killing and stealing its sheep and cattle, taking over water sources, and gobbling up more and more of the tiny stretch of land its neighbor still owns after decades of incessant armed robbery.’

— Alon Mizrahi

Alon captures the entire nuance of that video in the article he wrote in November of last year:

“The war effort that Western establishments and corporations muster against humanity’s conscience and consciousness is gargantuan. But, for all their money and power, they can’t accomplish their devilish take. Why do they fail so miserably? What do the people get about Palestine, and won’t relinquish?”

Check out this poetry right there:

“Israel is the hi-tech: the big data, the cloud, and AI; Palestine is the family olive tree that has passed from one generation to another for hundreds of years, with its DNA probably mingled with that of the people who have lovingly cultivated and harvested it, grandparents, children and grandchildren, and all over again.”

“Israel is the quadcopter with its machine guns and cutting-edge photography equipment; Palestine is the two brothers dying in each others’ arms, barefoot and pure-hearted, and sacred as life was on the first day it appeared on earth.”

“Israel is the stealth pilot with his million-dollar helmet; Palestine is the makeshift rescue teams of anonymous people who risk their lives, or whatever remains of them, to save a stranger.”

Do you see it? Do you hear it? Do you understand?

“If Israel is allowed to win, humanity may never have another chance. We will all be chased by robodogs, quadcopters, and AI cameras for the rest of our lives, and our children will not even hear of autonomy unless spoken of in the context of machines.”

Israel is the real estate; Palestine is the ancestral piece of land that can never be commodified and holds the spirit and honor of a family and a community.

Can it be any clearer what worlds clash here?

Humanity gets it.

“The architects of the robotic, avaricious theft and murder know the people get it, and they panic: a free Palestine, the very longing for a free Palestine, threatens to derail their entire technologically advanced slaughterhouse plan. They know they cannot stop it - no force on earth can stop a crowd galvanized, electrified, by unshakable morality and justice.”

“They will be defeated. The US and Israel will be defeated. And Palestine will be free and will continue to live in humanity’s minds and hearts as an inspiration and a lesson - a grand, painful, memorable, sweet lesson - that the people can triumph over the bankers, the professional deceivers, and the robodogs.”

Free Palestine will be a triumph for all of humanity and all of history.

And people get it.

Remember the feeling of nausea you experienced watching the Trump Gaza, 2025 video? Now, compare it with the feeling of watching the video the youth of Gaza created as a clapback.

See that feeling? Free Palestine will be a triumph for all of humanity and all of history. And the people get it.

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