Antagolist

Antagolist

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TommyGun
Dec 17, 2024

Napalm. They dropped fucking Napalm on us. Unbelievable. Jammed signals (an international war crime). All so we wouldn’t witness them stealing the Golan Heights. And I never thought I’d agree with Candace Owens on ANYTHING. Thanks so much for this important piece !

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TommyGun
Dec 16, 2024

Thank you for this Miranda! Very few Americans know about this, and I didn’t know about the documentary- well done!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

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