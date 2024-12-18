Antagolist

Antagolist

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TommyGun
Dec 19, 2024

The Irish know a thing or two about out breaking the chains of colonialism- no fucking around for them.

And speaking of “occupation “ - if you haven’t seen it, watch “The Occupation of the American Mind”. The most illuminating 45 minutes highlighting the gaslighting, the Hasbara and American propaganda of the last 40 years.

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