Antagolist

Antagolist

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TommyGun
Dec 25, 2024

Wow. Deep and wide! 👏🏼👏🏼💟💟Merry Christmas Miranda - and to all who embrace the lessons - and abhor / resist the false god of exceptionalism. Thanks for this 🤗

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