An impending ceasefire deal, possibly just hours away in Gaza, reveals much about the state of the world, as the past 15 months have shown us. It has provided a rare opportunity to observe who leads us, what our government represents, and the dynamics between the forces portrayed as righteous and those the empire propagandizes against.

You witnessed the American and British governments manipulate the definition of "terrorist" to suit their interests—removing the label from those they claim were responsible for crashing the Twin Towers, while branding people defending their own land against a 76-year-long occupation as such.

Marvel.

A world is not a Marvel movie, as you have been fed all your life. The world doesn't neatly fit into the good-versus-evil paradigm. No nation or religion is inherently evil. Differences in culture or customs don't equate to inferiority, and birthplace in the West doesn't grant you moral superiority.

“Islamophobia is created by the Western world because peace is in the way of power” - Luise Cansington.

Are you awake yet? We are, that’s precisely why the governments, the politicians, and the academic institutions in the West are scrambling.

We should recognize this moment as a privilege.

The awakening it has sparked has been both sobering and necessary, offering a chance to build community and realize that the people—our community—work faster and more effectively than the government. It’s about us.

Democrates.

The most important aspect of this entire scenario is debunking myths, particularly the myth that the Democrats are a party of peace, human rights, and progressive policies.

They merely present a polished, pleasant facade while enabling war, aggression, the plundering of the Global South, and the redirection of your money to fund it all.

Obama.

Barack Obama deported more than 3 million illegal immigrants. He was dubbed “Deporter in Chief” by the Mexicans. He deported way more people than any president in history. He deported more people than Trump. Obama dropped the most bombs in a calendar year in American history, including the drone programs. He got elected in 2008 on a policy of shutting down Guantanamo Bay, saying it was an illegal institution. Guantanamo Bay is still open today.

The promptness of the ceasefire negotiations over the past few days perfectly demonstrates what Biden could have done if he had truly wanted to end this genocide.

“We did it, Joe!”

I don’t think we’ve healed enough to fully comprehend the extent of how evil the Biden-Harris administration was. Pure, casual, and almost gleeful in its malice toward anything or anyone that doesn’t serve their self-serving, psychopathic interests.

When you put a pleasant, smiling, “progressive” face on evil, it’s that much more dangerous. Liberalism as a tool of oppressors? Find me anything more deprived.

Trump.

Think what you want about him, but as Aaron Mate said — “Trump puts an ugly face on imperialism,” and Jimmy Dore expanded on — “He speaks in a crude way often, and he puts an ugly face on imperialism. So it makes it harder for them to invade small, brown countries and steal their natural resources. A lot easier if it's Barack Obama doing it, look at what he did to Libya, what they did to Syria, what they did to Afghanistan for 20 years, Yemen, the whole deal. But Trump makes it harder for them, right? And plus, he's a wild card.”

Or in the words of Caitlin Johnstone:

“The only thing I like about Trump is exactly what so many empire managers hate about him: he gives the game away. He says the quiet parts out loud. He’s the only president who’ll openly boast that US troops are in Syria to keep the oil or lament that they failed to take the oil from Venezuela, or just come right out and tell everyone he’s bought and owned by Zionist oligarchs. Trump is the opposite of Obama, who was very skillful at putting a pretty face on the evil empire.”

The wild card.

Well, Trump is wild-carding right now.

What exactly is happening? It’s hard to tell, as the definition of wild-carding tells you. We don’t know. But it’s interesting, this chess game. And shows the full depravity of the whole Biden cabinet; Blinken on top.

It all started a few days ago when Trump posted a clip of economist Jeffrey Sachs on his Truth Social calling Netanyahu a “deep, dark son of a bitch”, accusing him of manipulating US foreign policy and orchestrating endless wars in the Middle East.

As a result, or is it a coincidence — Netanyahu canceled his trip to Trump’s inauguration next week.

It’s too early to know, if we ever will, what’s at play here, but zionists on Twitter are very worried, denouncing Trump left and right.

“If Donald Trump has forced a ceasefire in Gaza, exposing Joe Biden's refusal to do so, then there are no words to describe how monstrous the Democratic leadership really are.” — Owen Jones

As I said, Trump is wild-carding right now.

Ceasefire deal.

I don’t know if this is all true, I don’t think anyone does until it’s official, but it reads almost like a dream. Withdrawing FULLY from Gaza? Full withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor? Allowing Hamas political bureau to govern?

Details on the deal from Cradle Media. This is all very, very promising:

Why is Israel seemingly capitulating on several red lines they refused to budge on for the past 8 months? Could it be this:

We won’t know until we know, but given the reactions of Smotrich and Ben Gvir all day today, it might be. Itamar Ben Gvir slammed a developing ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas as a “terrible, surrender deal” in a video posted to Telegram on Tuesday morning, saying — “If he passes the deal, we will resign from the government.”

These people need this. They need this win. It’s essential. The very essence of morality and justice for the entire world rests in Gaza.

Motaz got a haircut for the occasion. Let this news be officially confirmed, so they—and all of us—can begin the process of rebuilding. And if this ceasefire deal goes through with all these points fulfilled, are we ready to have a conversation about just how much the resistance has achieved here—militarily and politically—fighting not only their occupier but the entire Western superpower?

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