Antagolist

Antagolist

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TommyGun
Dec 21, 2024

Another gem Miranda, 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼capturing so much of the rage I feel and we all (the non-donor class) experience: “corporate handjobs”, “our tier”….as brilliant as it is depressing to acknowledge. And we were never the good guys after WWII ended and we haven’t been a democracy in a long long time.

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1 reply by Miranda Vidak
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Mare
Dec 28, 2024

Painful truth, and yet so brilliantly unpacked 👏❤️.

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