You know that famous (infamous?) line—“There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen”, by our favorite OG political mass murderer, Vladimir Lenin?

Hardcore opener, I know—but given the last few weeks and 14 months we’ve been through, it’s entirely fitting to welcome you with some nuanced words from the architect of gulags, cannibal islands, the predecessor to the KGB, man-made famines, mass executions, suppression of freedoms, speech, and religion, invasions of other nations to spread communism, state-controlled media promoting regime propaganda, and so on.

Solid, all-around stuff. How much of Lenin’s playbook did you encounter on your phone today? Six or seven-ish out of nine, maybe? It’s a long month, give it time!

Apologies, Vladimir, but we’re living weeks where centuries happen.

Summary of just the last two weeks:

Sorry, while I’m typing this, Joe Biden just Tweeted:

Don’t worry, cavalry was fast:

Class consciousness is so close, people.

I know you are exhausted, worn out, sad, disappointed, discouraged, mad—but it’s precisely now that we need to push harder.

Please don’t stop now.

Israel’s relentless pursuit of taking Palestinian land, culture, food, customs, and lives in self-defense, followed by its recent seizure of Syrian land with the ever-loyal assistance of its greatest friend and ally, the United States—has left us all with the thankless job of witnessing the stark contrast between America’s self-image and the way it treats the rest of the world—as a playground for plunder, deceit, exploitation, and violence. The blatant disregard for truth and the absence of any moral compass, all in the blind pursuit of global dominance, are among the most chilling and depraved qualities of the US establishment.

It’s relentless—the injustice they sow, decade after decade, with a grin on their faces. On December 4th, that grin was wiped away. A man named Luigi Mangione reminded us that America doesn’t just plunder, violate, and destroy nations around the world—it does the same to its own citizens.

Luigi Mangione.

Things are so dire, New York has turned into Gotham City—the fictional city based on it. It’s fitting, as reality hasn’t felt like reality for the past 14 months; we might as well fully step into comic book villainy.

The news sounded like a page from The Watchmen; Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Healthcare gets gunned down in Midtown Manhattan. The alleged shooter, Luigi Mangione, a 26-year old Ivy-Leaguer, handsome, slightly right-wing, reading fanatic, million watts smile, with a screwed up back and axe to grind.

I can hardly believe all those facts could converge in Midtown Manhattan.

The axe he ground.

By The Progressivists:

“This isn’t just about healthcare — it’s about an entire system of corporate and government fuckery that’s destroying lives globally. While Americans are dying from treatable diseases, our tax dollars are funding military operations that devastate places like Gaza, Sudan, Syria, Lebanon, and Congo. We’re bankrolling the destruction of entire nations while our own people are setting up GoFundMe pages for basic medical care. When a manifesto talking against corporate parasites overwhelmingly resonates with the masses, maybe it’s time for our ‘leaders’ to recognize what that says about our society. Perhaps it’s time for them to realize it’s less about Luigi Mangione himself and more about what he represents . . .”

Our leaders will never recognize.

Sorry if this offends you, but I’m not overly sympathetic to the guy who was murdered. Privatized healthcare is demonic. What could be more inhumane, depraved, and downright demonic than a privatized health insurance company that takes your money for medical emergencies, only to deny coverage—and then pockets your money?

In the words of Candace Owens: “Health Insurance Companies are drug cartels. And like in drag cartels, sometimes you get murdered.”

Power games desperately need to be disrupted.

The love of money is the root of all evil.

By your favorite NY Times:

“UnitedHealthcare, part of the giant conglomerate UnitedHealth Group, reported more than $16 billion in operating profits last year and employed roughly 140,000 people. The company is a frequent lightning rod for criticism over how it handles claims.”

Why the lack of compassion?

Because the same government now asking me to show compassion forced me to witness 14 months of a holocaust on my phone—the one they funded, approved, strategized, propagandized, and justified. Excuse me if I’m all out of compassion; hardened, and ruined indefinitely by what our ruling class has decided will be normal.

Why exactly is it heartless not to have compassion for Brian Thompson, when corporate handjobs show no compassion for the millions of lives they are destroying? It’s as if the power balance dictates that it’s expected for those in power to be heartless—because that’s necessary to attain and maintain power—and we even admire them for their ruthless business acumen. Yet we, the regular people, must be moral, good, kind, fair, and compassionate because that’s what’s acceptable for our tier?

I’ve watched the destruction of everything that makes humanity what it is, I watched small children being torn to pieces, shredded to bits, while those in power stepped up to the podium at the State Department to lie, lie, and lie—genociding an entire nation out of existence. Sorry, Brian, I’m all out.

You wanted us hardened.

You told us chants for free Palestine jeopardize Israel’s existence.

You told us shredded kids without limbs are Israel’s brand of self-defense.

So here we are.

Hardened.

The Progressivists:

“We’re living in an era where corporate CEOs are our de facto kings, with their corner-office thrones wielding more power over our lives than any medieval monarch ever dreamed of. Public financial records show that in 2022, UnitedHealth Group (the overall parent company) gorged itself on $324 billion in revenue, while Brian Thompson himself took home $10 million as his company’s algorithms were busy denying life-saving treatments to kids with cancer.”

“When someone comes along and disrupts this system people are going to react. They’re going to project their Robin Hood fantasies onto him. They’re going to Maid-Marion-thirst-trap about his photos and make him into some kind of avenging angel, because we’re all so goddamn desperate for someone — anyone — to actually land a punch against these corporate dragons.”

The ruling class upholds itself through violence and inhumanity, yet complains when met with the same.

Luigi didn’t initiate violence. He’s responding to violence.

"Violence is initiated by those who oppress, who exploit, who fail to recognize others as people—not by those who are oppressed, exploited, and unrecognized." — Paulo Freire

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Legacy media keeps reporting that Luigi had an outburst. It seems he didn’t have an outburst, but a message.

Last week, I read something interesting.

“The United States has a collapse in its future. When, it depends entirely on how long the power structure in the Western world is going to stay on top. If you look at East Germany, how quickly it collapsed, or the former Soviet Union, how quickly it collapsed, with all its secret services, and spy agencies, and if you look at historical trends, the United States is heading in the same direction. And there’s only one difference, in the United States—there are enough guns out on the street, enough lawlessness in the public, and the revolutionary spirit that founded that republic; the U.S. is armed to the teeth, and they have a spirit of revolution in their blood. They are the people who turned against what they called tyranny (British Crown).”

Disregard people's lives and those of their loved ones—for profit. Please your shareholders by failing to provide the service people paid you for. Criminalize homelessness. Lie your citizens into wars. Keep them one paycheck or medical emergency from losing it all. Promise policies that you have no intention of implementing to get elected.

And do all that shit in a country where the citizens are as armed as the military.

I think it’s safe to say, we fully arrived at our Gotham era.

Yes, I saw a perp walk directed by Christopher Nolan, lit by Peter Lindberg, and dressed by Jacquemus. There's a lot to unpack there; it’s a whole another article, and I’m sure we’ll get to it at some point. The impact of Luigi, O Brother Where Art Thou — is here to stay.

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