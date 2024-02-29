Antagolist

Antagolist

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Dana K.'s avatar
Dana K.
Mar 1, 2024

Thank you and well said! “It was a visual representation of how many of us have been feeling for months”

The pain, rage, and despair within all of us was presented in a visual slaughter. His sacrifice will forever be a badge of shame to anyone still silent!

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MDY's avatar
MDY
Apr 29, 2024

Will never forget his words - "This is what our ruling class decided will be normal"

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