Photo—Anthony Wilson

Shawn Mendes released a statement on Palestine on his Instagram profile. And it has some meat. Here goes:

FREE PALESTINE. There is a genocide happening before our eyes. The senseless killing in Gaza must stop. The children and families in Palestine have suffered for far too long, and they need our help. I’ve been working on educating myself and learning as much as I can to understand where and how I can make a difference, and I am asking you to do the same. I’ve shared a few of the organizations that l’ve made donations to below. My friends and fellow artists, I know it can feel scary to speak up; I feel it now as I type this... I also feel the need to do something to help. The more of us that use our voice, the closer we are to change. If you agree please search your heart, find your courage and do what you can to help. These children in Palestine have had to be brave for too long. It’s our turn to do the same now. Let’s normalize speaking up and standing up for those suffering from oppression. Donate Educate Encourage Challenge Hold those in power accountable Vote With so much love, I believe in us.

This isn’t Shawn’s first speak on Palestine. During a concert at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal, in August 2025, he addressed his audience between songs and said into his mic:

“What’s been happening in Gaza has been absolutely breaking my heart, and turning pain and suffering into hatred towards Jewish people as a whole is wrong.”

Yeah, no.

This one wasn’t it.

Centering Jewish feelings on stage while we’re watching the most violent and deranged erasure of entire people, children’s limbs being ripped on our phones was a clear talking point that someone passed on to him. Say something. But must mention Jews. Protect your career.

His statement today has a clear urgency; we have to do something.

This part:

“The children and families in Palestine have suffered for far too long, and they need our help. I’ve been working on educating myself and learning as much as I can to understand where and how I can make a difference, and l am asking you to do the same. Donate. Educate. Encourage. Challenge.”

This looks like Shawn finally researched what’s happening in Palestine on his own. No coached statements. No talking points. Perhaps people around him steered him into looking at the actual reality on the ground?

Everyone on earth who would take time to really look into what’s happening in Gaza and the West Bank, instead of brushing it under the “it’s complicated” carpet, would come to the same conclusion. If only they wanted to look.

But this part of his statement is the crucial point:

“My friends and fellow artists, I know it can feel scary to speak up; I feel it now as I type this... I also feel the need to do something to help. The more of us that use our voice, the closer we are to change. If you agree please search your heart, find your courage and do what you can to help.”

Can you fucking imagine this? He feels scared typing this. SCARED.

A millionaire celebrity is scared while typing his support for the exterminated population. A one we all watched, livestreamed on our phones. Fathers and mothers carrying limbs of their children in bags.

How mind-boggling is Israel’s assault on people’s thoughts and feelings; how scary are their blackmails and destruction of people’s lives and careers just so they can continue erasing Palestinian people with impunity?

A millionaire celebrity is typing his support for the population that went through almost four years of a livestreamed genocide, and he’s feeling scared.

Think about this.

A grown man, a millionaire, is scared to type — the killing of children, people is wrong. LET’S DO SOMETHING.

This is what the state cartel, otherwise known as Israel, is doing to people around the world. Destroying you for saying killing people is bad.

Even celebrity millionaires.

One thing Shawn didn’t do, in both of his statements, is name Israel. Understandable, given he was shaking while writing the statement, even without naming the perpetrator. I said, understandable. Not acceptable. Baby steps. More people need to be publicly talking for others to feel safer coming out.

It’s important to say: … committed by Israel.

One must be named to be stopped.

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